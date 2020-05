RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Golf courses will be allowed to reopen with some restrictions. Golfers will need to book tee times ahead and can only golf in twosomes.

No golf cart rentals will be allowed and pro shops must stay closed. The bottoms of the cups must be elevated and flags cannot be removed. Golfers will also have to skip the customary handshake.

