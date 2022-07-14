MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A golf course in Mahomet is replacing its its gas-powered golf carts with new ones powered by Lithium-ion batteries.

Lake of the Woods Golf Course is leasing 60 carts from Battery Specialists + Golf Carts in Champaign to replace its current fleet. The course said the old carts were past their normal useful life while the new ones have better technology and life and are simpler to maintain.

The course also said the new carts are more environmentally-friendly. To meet the Climate Commitment adopted by the Champaign County Forest Preserve District (CCFPD) Board of Commissioners in April, the District is working to mitigate its impact on the climate through action to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions generated by CCFPD operations.

“We aim to reduce emissions in our preserves each year and reach near-zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said Executive Director Lorrie Pearson. “Replacing our fleet of aging gas-powered golf carts with battery-powered ones will help us achieve that

goal.”

The new carts feature auto-breaking, flip windshields and dual USB ports. A test run of the carts last year received positive reviews from golfers.