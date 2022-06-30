CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Go Red for Women fundraising luncheon was held today at the Champaign Country Club.

Women dressed in red filled the room to hear about the importance of heart disease awareness and prevention.

Heart disease is currently the number one killer among women in the US. A panel of doctors discussed key symptoms and why early detection is so important.

“People need to be aware. They need to be aware of the symptoms of heart disease. They need to be aware of the prominence of heart disease. But they also need to be aware of their numbers. They need to know what their blood pressure is. They need to know what their cholesterol is, what their blood sugar is, what their BMI is and their weight. So, they understand what really what is optimal for them,” said Dr. Karen Wiardado, General Cardiologist at Carle.

Prevention tips for all age groups are:

Physical activity. At least two and half hours of moderate aerobic physical activity (i.e. walking) a week or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic physical activity (i.e. jogging, running) a week or a combination of both.

At least two and half hours of moderate aerobic physical activity (i.e. walking) a week or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic physical activity (i.e. jogging, running) a week or a combination of both. A healthy diet. Choose foods low in saturated fat, trans fat, and sodium. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, fiber-rich whole grains, fish and nuts.

Prevention tips for specific age groups can be found on Heart.org.