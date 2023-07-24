SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — One bakery is leaving Urbana and moving to Savoy.

RegCakes gluten-free bakery had its home in Lincoln Square Mall for the past two years, but the owner said it’s time for her business to have more growing space.

That new space is Savoy’s former Senator’s Inn Pub. Owner Regina Johnson said the new location would make it easier to serve customers who’ve been supporting her since the start, and it’ll be a prime spot to find new ones.

“We’re just thankful for everybody who’s stuck with us year after year and made it possible for us to grow,” Johnson said. “So, we’re excited to keep serving the Champaign-Urbana, Savoy community.”

Gluten free is such a huge need,” Johnson added. “So, we are really happy to be able to serve the gluten-free community around here.”

RegCakes in Lincoln Square will be there until October. Johnson said she hopes to have the new store ready by then, but if not, she’ll find a way to serve.