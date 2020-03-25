Giving Table helps those in need

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Money might be tight for those out of work because of COVID-19, but one woman has made it her mission to help. Jillian Jensen says social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t give to others.

It’s why she set up the Giving Table outside her home. It’s piled with things anyone who is struggling might need like toilet paper, canned goods and other boxed snacks. Jensen says all the items are new and ready for the taking.

“Everybody’s got a little extra of this or that. Might as well share. I kept thinking, I don’t know how many kids live in our neighborhood, but if there are parents who have transportation issues or mobility issues, that maybe can’t run to the store right then.”

Jensen also says the table and items have been sanitized and handled safely. If you’re in need, you can stop by the Giving Table and take what you need. Neighbors have added items since Jensen put the table out.

Giving Table

1101 South Lynn, Urbana