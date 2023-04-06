URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — You may not second guess taking aspirin or ibuprofen when you’re not feeling good, but it’s not the same case for animals.

Lauren Forsythe, the Medication Dispensary Coordinator with U of I’s Vet Med, said she sees owners bringing in their animals because they gave them medicine meant for people.

She knows people need to think twice before trying to solve their pet’s problem themselves. Animals have different sensitivities and digest their drugs differently than humans.

Some drugs can be toxic, such as Tylenol and xylitol, a sweetening agent. You can find it in some toothpaste, gum and mouthwash.

“Humans don’t absorb it. It just adds a sweet flavor and has no adverse effects,” Forsythe said. “But dogs do absorb it. It can cause their blood sugar to get really low or cause liver failure if a dog ingests too much of it. So, we need to be really cautious about human medications that might contain that and giving them to dogs.”

She said not every human medicine is bad for pets. Normally, Benedryl is okay.

If your pet gets into something dangerous, Forsyth suggests calling your vet right away.