Giving Fence offers needed resources during colder months

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — You may not need your gloves and hat today, but those days are coming. One group is helping make sure everyone is prepared. That’s why they’ve started the Giving Fence. It kicked off today and will continue until the weather warms. This is the second year for the idea.

It’s pretty simple. It works a bit like the Little Free Libraries we see around town, and helps fill another very important need. Anyone can take something from the fence or add to it.

The best items to donate are things like gloves, coats, hats and scarves. Organizers say it’s a great way to provide for people, without them having to ask for it.

“People tend to write messages on the bags, and it’s really just about community. How can we be there for one another as a community? And this is something small, so help keep those in our area warm since it does get so cold,” said Education Personnel Federal Credit Union Marketing Specialist McKenna Richards.

If you’re interested in donating something, there are clothes pins on the fence for you to secure the donation. You can also tie something onto the fence. Just try to put whatever you bring into a plastic bag to keep it dry.

That fence is right next to the First Financial Bank, at the corner of Main and Walnut Street in Danville.

In addition to the Giving Fence, the Education Personnel Credit Union also gave $1,250 to the Dwelling Place. That’s an organization that serves homeless people in Vermilion County.