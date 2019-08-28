Giving back to those who served

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA)– Today is the first day of the largest working farm show in the world. People who come out to visit this week will see farming equipment, demonstrations, and seeds they can buy. But one company is giving back when you buy from them. At a show filled with many things to stop and look at, one vendor is asking you to stop and help someone.



“Launching a new initiative called serving those who served. It’s a philanthropic campaign where we are focused on trying to serve the American farmer,” Tim Birkel says.



Tim Birkel is the marketing director of Wyffles Hybrids. They’re giving farmers an incentive to buy one of their new seeds. When farmers plant a bag of this seed, they won’t just be helping themselves but those who served this country also.

“For every bag of 5086 that farmers plant this season, we’ll be giving back two dollars to homes for our troops,” Birkel explains.

It’s their way of giving back to those who gave so much.



“We partnered with a Service-oriented organization called homes for our troops. Homes for our troops build specially adapted housing four post 911 veterans,” Birkel says.

Those who volunteer with veterans say they are grateful the company is doing this. Birkel says Wyffels picked this organization specific.



“We were looking for a way to give back. When we identified homes for our troops we felt like they’re culturally very similar to Wyffels.,” Birkel explains.

The people who work for Wyffles know how important this project is.

“Not all about the bottom line, it’s about more than that and we think this campaign truly exemplifies that,” Birkel explains.

Not everyone will be able to use the new seed, so they’re selling t-shirts and hats for those who want to help.