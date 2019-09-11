Giving back to first responders

Breaking News
BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — An ice cream shop in Bismarck wants to recognize those who protect us. Andi Mae’s Ice Cream Shoppe is giving first responders free ice cream.

It’s something the owner started last year because she knows what they do in important. One volunteer firefighter says it’s good to be thought of because their job is so dangerous.

“We never know if we’re coming back. We never know what’s going to happen to us. The sacrifices we make are one of the biggest things I wish people would remember,” Floyd Steward says.

First responders and current or ex-military can get their free ice cream until 8 Wednesday.

