Giving back during the pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Blood centers are in desperate need of donations during the COVID-19 pandemic and WCIA is giving you a chance to give back.

WCIA is partnering with Community Blood Services of Illinois for a “Gift of Life” Blood Drive. It’s happening at locations across Central Illinois.

Coronavirus concerns canceled many blood drives this spring which put blood centers in a tough spot.

“The hospitals weren’t using blood for the beginning of the pandemic. Their blood usage had gone down dramatically. But since then, in the last few weeks, the need for blood has skyrocketed because hospitals have been adding back in surgeries, cancer treatments and other procedures that require blood. And we are working hard and fast to try and keep up with that need but we are currently not doing that,” says Teri McCarthy, a Donor Relations Consultant.

Appointments are needed to donate. You can give in Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Mattoon and Springfield on Wednesday, July 1. To make an appointment, click here.