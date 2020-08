DECATUR,Ill. (WCIA) -- Decatur Park District officials said they are helping keep kids active this fall with two different programs.

They will offer P.E. in the Park at Fairview Park Pavilion #1 for students during virtual learning school days. This program is for children aged 5-13 years old. It will be held from August 17 - October 8. They can attend on Mondays and Wednesday or Tuesdays and Thursdays, both from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students are able to attend all four days if they wish.