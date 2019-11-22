Community rallies around giver

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who has devoted his life to giving now needs a little help.

Champaign County Toys for Tots Coordinator Ceasar Perez has been running the program since 2003. Last year they supported almost 5,000 kids.

But on Nov. 6, a pipe burst in the Perez home which damaged almost all of their belongings. Renters Insurance was able to cover some of the costs, but not all of them. He and his family began a fundraising effort for what insurance cannot cover.

Perez says they have already raised 30 percent of their goal.