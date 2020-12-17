GiveAHam challenge takes over Unity schools

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

A social media challenge created by The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) has made its way to Unity High School and Unity Junior High School.











It all began when Unity FFA challenged their school’s freshman class, FCA, and student council to post a picture with a ham and use the hashtag #GiveAHam.

Each group that is challenged is encouraged to tag other organizations in order to keep the momentum.

Members of Unity FFA told ciLiving’s Erin Valle that the organization is working with the St. Joseph IGA to provide hams to those who have been challenged.

The students are donating the hams to a food pantry at St. Patrick’s Church.

Interested in joining Unity’s #GiveAHam challenge or wanting to start your own? Click HERE to send a message to Unity FFA.