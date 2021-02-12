Girl’s birthday wish to meet a pig comes true

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for a bright spot to your day? This little girl, Madelyn Jackson, just turned five years old yesterday. What was her birthday wish? She wanted to meet a pig.

Her mom posted on Facebook, asking for someone to help out. Thanks to some area farmers, that wish came true. Her mom tells us she was too scared to hold the pig, but she was still very excited to be able to meet them.

We want to see your pictures and videos. Email us or send them on Facebook. We will have a post at the top of our page for you to share what you’re seeing.