Girl Scouts closing campgrounds

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (AP) — The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is selling four camps for $3.4 million and closing them by year’s end.

The move, announced last month, has prompted complaints from Girl Scouts and their leaders. They say the camps are ideal places to try outdoor activities which hard to do elsewhere, like archery.

One facility, Camp Butterfly, is near Farmington, Missouri. The others are near Effingham, Worden and Edwardsville. Organization officials say camp usage has declined and the closures are due to financial reasons.