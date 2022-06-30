CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fourth of July is approaching and so is the expected spike for needed blood donations. Impact Life of Champaign pulled out their bloodmobiles earlier today for the Gift of Life blood drive.

The group says summer is a critical time for giving because of increased travel and accidents. Because of this increased need, they are calling on all blood types.

Dani Craft, the recruitment development officer, shared her gratitude for the donors, “Donors are so generous with their time to help save patient lives at the two hospitals here in Champaign-Urbana and when the donors do come up to help us achieve our goals it’s such a heart-warming event for us because it helps us save patient’s lives.”

It only takes one unit to save up to three lives and today, Impact Life has collected 31 units. The group says that in-center donations are encouraged.