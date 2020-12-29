Gift of Life 2020 Blood Drive

Give the gift of life with WCIA 3 News the week of December 28th in memory of WCIA’s Dave Benton and Robert Reese. This blood drive will be held at multiple locations, so check below to find one near you! Appointments are required. Click below to schedule yours, or text WCIA to 999777
As of Tuesday, December 29th, there are still slots open for Wednesday, Dec. 30th at Marketplace Mall, and in Mattoon, and Danville.
Monday, December 28th, 2020
Effingham Event Center
1:00 pm – 06:00 pm
1501 W. Fayette Ave.
Banquet Room
Effingham, IL 62401
Make an appointment
Urbana Donor Center
7:30 am – 4:00 pm
1408 West University Avenue
Urbana, IL 61801
Make an appointment
Springfield Donor Center
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
1999 West Wabash Avenue
Springfield, IL 62704
Make an appointment
Danville Donor Center
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
300 E Liberty Lane
Danville, IL 61832
Make an appointment
Mattoon-Coles Donor Center
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
700 Broadway Avenue East – Suite 36
Cross County Mall
Mattoon, IL 61938
Make an appointment
Wednesday, December 30th
Market Place Plaza
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
1901 N Market Street – T6
Former Dressbarn
Champaign, IL 61822
Make an appointment
Urbana Donor Center
9:00 am – 6:00 pm
1408 West University Avenue
Urbana, IL 61801
Make an appointment
Springfield Donor Center
7:00 am – 6:00 pm
1999 West Wabash Avenue
Springfield, IL 62704
Make an appointment
Danville Donor Center
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
300 E Liberty Lane
Danville, IL 61832
Make an appointment
Mattoon-Coles Donor Center
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
700 Broadway Avenue East – Suite 36
Cross County Mall Mattoon, IL 61938
Make an appointment
Friday, January 1st, 2021
Springfield Donor Center
8:00 am – 4:00 pm
1999 West Wabash Avenue
Springfield, IL 62704
Make an appointment
Tuesday, December 29th, 2020
Knights of Columbus #577
11:00 am – 06:00 pm
520 E North Street
Knights of Columbus Hall
Decatur, IL 62523
Make an appointment
Urbana Donor Center
9:00 am – 6:00 pm
1408 West University Avenue
Urbana, IL 61801
Make an appointment
Springfield Donor Center
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
1999 West Wabash Avenue
Springfield, IL 62704
Make an appointment
Danville Donor Center
12:00 am – 6:00 pm
300 E Liberty Lane
Danville, IL 61832
Make an appointment
Thursday, December 31st, 2020
Urbana Donor Center
9:00 am – 6:00 pm
1408 West University Avenue
Urbana, IL 61801
Make an appointment
Springfield Donor Center
7:00 am – 6:00 pm
1999 West Wabash Avenue
Springfield, IL 62704
Make an appointment
Danville Donor Center
10:00 am – 3:00 pm
300 E Liberty Lane
Danville, IL 61832
Make an appointment
Saturday, January 2nd, 2021
Urbana Donor Center
7:30 am – 2:00 pm
1408 West University Avenue
Urbana, IL 61801
Make an appointment
Springfield Donor Center
7:00 am – 12:00 pm
1999 West Wabash Avenue
Springfield, IL 62704
Make an appointment
Danville Donor Center
7:30 am – 11:30 am
300 E Liberty Lane
Danville, IL 61832
Make an appointment
Mattoon-Coles Donor Center
10:00 am – 3:00 pm
700 Broadway Avenue East – Suite 36
Cross County Mall
Mattoon, IL 61938
Make an appointment
Background