Gift of Life 2020 Blood Drive

Give the gift of life with WCIA 3 News the week of December 28th in memory of WCIA’s Dave Benton and Robert Reese. This blood drive will be held at multiple locations, so check below to find one near you! Appointments are required. Click below to schedule yours, or text WCIA to 999777

As of Tuesday, December 29th, there are still slots open for Wednesday, Dec. 30th at Marketplace Mall, and in Mattoon, and Danville.

