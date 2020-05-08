Gies launches online master’s degree

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Gies College of Business is launching a new online option for the Master of Science in Management (iMSM) degree pending Board of Trustee’s approval.

Starting June 1, applications can be submitted for the flexible one-year program which starts in October. Those who apply by July 15 will be eligible for an early start in August. The cost of the program is $10,872.

Instead of simply moving an existing residential program online, Gies is intentionally innovating – tailoring its curriculum, delivery, and engagement in a way that’s most impactful for students in the online space. That’s a big reason why Gies Business has quickly become a world leader in online education.

The hallmarks of Gies’ online programs – including its popular iMBA – are highly engaging online classrooms and skilled, experienced faculty who deliver leading-edge course material.

“This program will be a great opportunity for professionals to invest in themselves, while still working full-time. Whether you’re looking to switch careers, move up in your current career, or perhaps prepare for an MBA, the iMSM can provide a great deal of value for learners all around the world.”

Students will take fundamental management classes including marketing as well as strategic and process management. They will also have the chance to customize their program by taking electives focused on global business challenges, data-driven decision making and communications.

For more information, click here.