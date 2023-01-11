GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July.

The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful process” due to the extensive damage. They said they are still working with insurance companies and other similar people about all of their options,

They are still trying to figure out if rebuilding is a feasible option.

“We hope to have a more definite answer in the near future,” the store said. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience, thoughts, and prayers. A huge thanks to all of you who have been making the drive over to Bloomington to support us. We love you all!”

Hustedt’s Bloomington location is still in operation at this time.

Courtesy: Hustedt Jewelers