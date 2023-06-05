GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Gibson City is starting to ease its water restrictions by allowing homeowners a limited opportunity to water their lawns again.

The city announced last Wednesday that its public works and police departments would immediately start enforcing an emergency ordinance concerning water use during drought conditions. Under that ordinance, watering lawns was prohibited until further notice.

On Monday, June 5, Mayor Dan Dickey said on Facebook that homeowners can water their lawns again, but only once per week and on a specific day decided by address.

Dickey said addresses ending with an even number can water their lawns on Tuesdays. Those ending with an odd number can water their lawns on Thursdays.

“We are not out of the woods yet, so please continue to pray for rain as we continue to be in a ‘moderate drought,'” Dickey said. “Working together, we are making a difference.”