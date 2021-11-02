Gibson City donates additional $250,000 to flood relief efforts

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Gibson City Council has approved donating an additional $250,000 towards flood relief efforts in town. The funding comes from an emergency fund.

The money will go to the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation, or GAHRF. GAHRF is working to repair homes after a historic 1,000 year flood devastated the town.

GAHRF plans to use the money to help pay for contractors to assist in repairing some of the hardest hit homes. Board Member Nick Carlson says close to 80 homeowners reached out to the organization. They plan to prioritize the houses that got hit the worst.



“We will be looking at immediate needs, like somebody who cannot wait until February and we will be looking to hire local contractors for that,” said Carlson.

Another large-scale relief organization will come to help in February. The North American Lutheran Church Disaster Response. They plan on doing their share of the work for free.