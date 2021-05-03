Gibson City celebrates 150th birthday

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — 3,250 people call Gibson City home.

“Good shops, good boutiques to shop. This beautiful North Park is good to come and relax and our rotary club did the playground. It’s just an awesome town,” says Sharon Heavilin.

And this year marks the city’s 150th birthday.

“Gibson City was started in 1871 by William Lott. It was prairie land before he came here,” says Randy Ferguson.

To celebrate how far the city has come, the community came together for food and games and to learn more about the history of the land. They dug up a time capsule with letters, mementos, and photos buried about 50 years ago.

“Just learning the history of how it came to be through the years with all the invention, creation, and changes it’s just very interesting,” says Ferguson.

Over the years the city has grown. The people who live here say the one thing they want to never see change is the sense of community.

“I’ve always liked this town,” says Ferguson. “The people are awesome and friendly and no matter where you come from if you come to Gibson you will be welcome.”

That’s why they have chosen to make this place home—and to add on to the city’s history.

“I love Gibson City. I’ve been here 34 years and I love it, love it, love it.”