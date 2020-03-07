Getting prepared for severe weather

Debris is scattered across the parking lot of a damaged apartment building after a tornado hit Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean via AP)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) urge everyone to prepare for severe weather.

March 1-7, 2020 is Severe Weather Preparedness week in Illinois.

While there is nothing we can do to stop severe thunderstorms, lightning, tornadoes, or floods from developing, there are things that everyone can do to minimize the impacts of severe weather on our lives.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the following precautions can be taken to prepare for severe weather.

Make sure you are staying informed. This can be done by monitoring a weather alert radio, local radio and TV broadcasts, NWS web pages, or various applications on computers and smart phones.

Don’t rely on one method – especially storm sirens – which are not designed to be heard indoors by everyone. Have multiple ways to receive information such as:

• Weather Alert Radio (offline until the system has been repaired)

• Portable radio with battery backup

• Wireless emergency alerts on most smart phones – cell phone apps such as FEMA, Red Cross, and Chambana Weather will send you warnings for your area but make sure to enable alerts

• Local TV and radio stations

Have an emergency exit plan. Do this for your home, business, schools, and when you are traveling.

Designate places to go to seek safe shelter from a tornado or severe thunderstorm. Pick two places to meet in case you are separated from your family or co-workers.

While traveling or when away from home, know the names of the locations you are visiting – especially county and city names.

Be prepared for all emergencies.

• Learn how to use a fire extinguisher, how to administer CPR, and how to turn off the electricity, gas, and water supplies in your home.

• Inspect your home for potential hazards such as weakened trees or limbs, cracked windows, or worn roofing.

• When you build a new structure – or renovate an existing one – there are ways to prevent wind damage to roofs, upper floors, and garages. Rafters, trusses, walls, and doors can all be reinforced.

It is important to have an emergency kit. Some storms produce power outages that will last for several days. Having the following items will help you cope with the disaster:

• Bottled water

• Non-perishable food

• Flashlights and extra batteries

• Extra clothing and blankets

• An extra set of keys and cash

• Medications and a first aid kit

• Personal hygiene items

• Pet supplies

• A weather alert radio or portable AM/FM radio

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the NWS developed a Severe Weather Preparedness Guide which provides information about tornadoes, severe storms, lightning, and flooding along with recommended actions to take before, during, and after each of these weather events.