Get while the gas gettin’s good

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices in the area have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44/g, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 79 stations. Prices are 10.4 cents/g lower than a month ago and 58.0 cents/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports Monday, the cheapest station in Champaign is priced at $2.28/g while the most expensive is $2.59/g; a difference of 31.0 cents/g. The lowest price in the state is $2.29/g while the highest is $3.22/g; a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country stands at $0.65/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g; a difference of $4.34/g.

The national average price has fallen 1.8 cents/g in the last week, averaging $2.57/g Monday. The national average is up 0.6 cents/g from a month ago and 33.2 cents/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Champaign and the national average going back ten years:

January 13, 2019: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 13, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 13, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

January 13, 2016: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

January 13, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

January 13, 2014: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 13, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 13, 2012: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

January 13, 2011: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

January 13, 2010: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

“With Iran and the United States de-escalating rising tensions last week, oil prices plummeted back under $60 per barrel, a welcome sign for motorists who had believed gas prices were about to shoot up. For now, the reduced tensions may lead gas prices to again begin falling in most states over the next few weeks before seasonal factors then again push prices back up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Bottom line: enjoy the falling prices while they last and cross your fingers that tensions continue to cool between the U.S. and Iran.”

