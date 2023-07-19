Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Scovill Zoo introduces a delightful hedgehog as their special guest today. Don’t miss out on the chance to meet the hedgehog and be part of the exciting events at Scovill Zoo. Gather your loved ones and make your way to the zoo today for an unforgettable adventure, offering an enchanting experience for animal lovers of all ages.

Mark your calendars!

For those who love staying out a little later, you’re in for a treat! Scovill Zoo is extending its hours on Twilight Tuesday, which falls on July 25. On this special day, the zoo will remain open two hours later than usual. Visitors can enjoy the zoo until 8:00 pm, with admission available until 7:00 pm. But that’s not all – the evening will be filled with melodious tunes as the zoo hosts a ukulele jam from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. What’s even better is that ukulele players receive free admission to the zoo during this time, welcoming all playing levels to participate in this harmonious celebration.

Looking ahead, mark August 7 on your calendar as Fall Hours kick in at Scovill Zoo. From Monday to Friday, the zoo will be open for admissions from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, with the zoo grounds remaining accessible for an additional hour after that. For the weekends, the timings will stay the same, with admissions available from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm, and the zoo grounds closing at 6:00 pm.

But that’s not all that Scovill Zoo has in store for you! On September 16, the zoo will host “A Zoo-rific Evening,” an exclusive adult-only fundraiser organized by the Decatur Parks Foundation. This exciting event aims to raise funds for future exhibits at the zoo, ensuring that visitors can enjoy even more captivating animal displays and educational experiences. If you’re interested in attending this event and supporting the zoo’s development, feel free to contact the zoo for more details at 217-421-7435.

On a sweet note, the recent Ice Cream Safari at Scovill Zoo was a resounding success! The zoo, along with its visitors, indulged in a mouthwatering 36 gallons of ice cream during this delightful event.

Scovill Zoo continues to be a hub of fun and learning. Make sure to stay connected with the zoo for upcoming events and more captivating experiences throughout the year.

Please note that event details and timings are subject to change. For the latest updates and additional information, please refer to the official Scovill Zoo website or contact the zoo directly.

Contact Information:

Scovill Zoo

Address: 71 S Country Club Rd, Decatur, IL 62521

Phone: 217-421-7435

Website: www.Scovillzoo.com