ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — State wellness plan members, it is time to move your legs faster.

The State of Illinois and Health Alliance Friday announced the third annual “Fall into Fitness” Virtual 5k/10k Challenge. Participants can run, jog or walk their races and record the results with tracking technology from September 18 to 25.

“Prioritizing health and wellness is fundamental to our operations,” Central Management Services Acting Director Anthony Pascente said.

“Fall into Fitness” is part of Be Well Illinois, a comprehensive plan for the wellness of the state’s workforce. The challenge opens to all Illinois employees, retirees and covered dependents. Pascente said the virtual option allows the event to approach communities across the state.

Participants can register for the challenge through the website before September 17. Training resources can be found on the new Hally health webpage.

“The pandemic has changed how we exercise, so providing options that help people maintain their health and wellness are important,” Alison Jones, Health Alliance health and wellness coordinator, said.

All finishers will receive certificates and souvenirs. Be Well Illinois encourages participants to share photos and words on the Facebook event page to celebrate their accomplishments. Posters who inspire their coworkers will earn a chance to win a $200 voucher toward fitness gear.

“Investing in your health doesn’t have to require major changes, every small step makes a difference,” Sinead Rice Madigan, Health Alliance chief operating officer, said.