GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular Gibson City staple is offering pieces of its history to the highest bidder.

Bayern Stube was open for 30 years, and in that time the restaurant accumulated a collection of more than 800 pieces of German décor. When customers stepped inside, it was like travelling to another country. Customers said they didn’t just go there for the food, but for the experience as well.

The restaurant closed in August. Owner Jeanne Schnable said they have several great memories after serving the community for so long.

“My parents opened it in ’91, and then my husband and I bought it from my parents in 2005, and then we ran it for 20 years,” Schnable said.

Schnable’s parents opened the restaurant to give people a taste of Germany, the country they came from. They displayed German antiques and taxidermy from Schnable’s grandfather that made their way to Gibson City from Germany.

It was the taxidermy that was Schanble’s favorite part about the restaurant.

“A lot of these things or a lot of the taxidermy came from my grandfather,” she said. “He was a game warden in Germany for 50 years, but that was quite some time ago so some of these animals are over 100 years old.”

Now they are getting ready to sell it all at auction, from the steins to the animals. Schnable said most of it came from home and that everything is special to her. But she wants everyone who enjoyed the restaurant to enjoy a piece of it.

“Everything has a lot of history, Schnable said. “A lot of people liked walking around, looking at everything. It’s all very special.”

The auction is expected to start in mid-April and last for ten days. Schanble is not exactly sure when the dates will be yet.