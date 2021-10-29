Georgetown Ladies Community Club to host coat drive

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Georgetown Ladies Community Club (GLCC) is hosting a coat drive for all Georgetown Township and will also include Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville School Districts.

Officials said coats, hats, mittens, gloves and scarves will be collected from Friday until November 18 at the Georgetown Township building, Georgetown Public Library and the Westville Public library.

Donations of new or gently used items should be in clean condition.

According to officials, GLCC members and volunteers will distribute the coats at no cost for those in need. The coat giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on November 20 at the Georgetown Township building – 1805 North Main Street.

Anyone with questions can call Emily Hart at 217-655-8917.