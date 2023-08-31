GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday and first responders are already on the scene, including some from Central Illinois.

Georgetown Emergency Medical Technicians Adrianna Stanis and JulieAnn Marie Roark are helping with relief efforts in Florida. They have been there since Tuesday answering emergency calls.

Connor McLeod, fellow Georgetown EMT and Public Relations Officer, said the ambulance team is proud to see two of their own selected for the job helping fellow first responders.

“I think it shows us how big our family is in the first responder field,” McLeod said. “No matter where we go, who we are, we are a huge family. They’re brothers and sisters. We may not know their names, but we know that we’re always there for each other.”

McLeod said both women will spend two weeks helping in Florida. If more people are needed, another crew will head out for relief efforts.