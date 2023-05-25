DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Animal Control personnel in Decatur caught an unusual animal on Wednesday, one they actually don’t have jurisdiction over: an alligator.

Officials said the reptile was reported in a yard near the intersection of Cantrell and Mafft Streets. When Animal Control wardens responded, they found the gator measuring three-and-a-half feet long.

While reptiles are not their specialty, Animal Control nonetheless captured and is holding the animal until the Illinois Department of Natural Resources can take possession. That transfer is expected to take place on Thursday.

Officials added that it is unclear how the gator came to be where it was, since the species is not native to the area. It is also illegal to own an American alligator in the State of Illinois without a permit from the IDNR.

The captured alligator did not appear to be injured or have any abnormalities, officials said.