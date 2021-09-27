GasBuddy reports: Small decline in gas prices

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices in Champaign have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12 per gallon.

GasBuddy price reports show that the cheapest station in Champaign is priced at $2.86 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.35 per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.85 per gallon while the highest is $3.84 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17 per gallon today.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”