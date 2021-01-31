Gas station shooting victim identified by coroner

The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —A 31-year-old man has died after he was shot Friday at a Peoria gas station.

The Peoria County Coroner says 31-year-old Jevon Gilliam, of Peoria, is one of two victims who were shot around 11:30 p.m. Friday outside of Peoria One Stop gas station.

Gilliam was taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center Emergency Department with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead around 12:20 a.m. at the hospital, according to the coroner.

The other victim, 31-year-old Marvin Sanders, 31, was also taken to OSF for his gunshot wounds. After being treated, he was then interviewed and arrested by Peoria Police.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

An autopsy on Gilliam is scheduled for Monday morning.

