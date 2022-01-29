Gas service disrupted Saturday Night in one area town

GREENUP, Ill. (WCIA) – A loss of natural gas in one area town caused some headaches for local residents Saturday evening.

Alene Blade, a village trustee in Greenup said the Village experienced a problem with the gas utility that supplies the town.

As a result, several local fire departments had to go door-to-door to individually turn off the gas connections into people’s homes.

That occurred so the line could be repaired and pressure could be restored.

It is currently unknown how the loss in pressure occurred.

It is also unknown when Gas service will be restored to the town at this time. According to Mayor Tom Bauguss, when it is, the Greenup Fire Department will visit each house in the village to assist in turning the gas back on, and make sure furnaces and water heaters are working.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.