Gas leak caused by construction worker

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews struck a gas line Wednesday morning. It happened at the corner of South Lincoln and West Iowa. Fire crews got the call after 9 am and were on scene within three minutes.

A backhoe hit the pipe and gas started escaping. Power was turned off in the area while they worked on the line. They say in situations like this, they call for back up from the professionals.

“We try to get Ameren on scene as quick as possible. They’re the experts when it comes to this, so we work well with them. Getting them here, having them, assist us in getting this shut down,” Chuck Lauss says.

A section of the street was closed off from pedestrians and traffic and some surrounding buildings were evacuated as a precaution.