Future uncertain for high school seniors in era of pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has made the nerve-wracking experience of picking a college all the more difficult for Illinois’ high school students as campus visits are canceled and admission deadlines get pushed back amid the school shut down over COVID-19 concerns.

Colleges typically have a May 1 deadline for undergraduate students to accept admission, but with campuses closed and students cut off from teachers and counselors, many colleges and universities turned to virtual tours and extended enrollment deadlines from May 1 to June 1 to allow students experiencing financial hardship and general anxiety about the outbreak to reconsider their options.

