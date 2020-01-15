Future City Club ready to reveal its model community

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The community is invited to a dress rehearsal presentation from one of Urbana Middle School’s newest up-and-coming group of future leaders.

The Future City Club is heading to Chicago this weekend for a regional competition. Working after school since September has allowed the group to create a virtual city, write a full research paper, build a scale model of a section of its planned city while writing and performing an oral presentation.

The student panel includes engineers, innovative thinkers and conceptual artists who have created the entry for this year’s competition for Clean Water: Tap into Tomorrow. The club’s theme is we are all agents of positive change and everyone has the power to make changes today for a better world tomorrow.

Presentation and Display of Future City Club’s model city

Dress Rehearsal

Urbana Middle School, Room 1520

Thursday: 6 – 7:30 pm