Funds help SIU-C develop state-of-the art facility

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY-CARBONDALE (WCIA) — Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the release of $8.3 million to begin renovation and expansion of SIU-C’s Communications Building. The funding begins the design phase for the estimated $83 million project for the state-of-the-art facility. Funding was included in the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the most robust capital plan in the state’s history and the first in nearly a decade.

The project includes extensive remodeling of the 229,050 square foot building and the addition of 60,000 square feet to support interdisciplinary learning. The addition will include new classroom space, auditorium space, laboratories, digital post-production suites while reflecting the growing trend toward media convergence in a combined broadcast-print newsroom.

siu.edu

SIU-C received $4.3 million in planning funds for the project in fiscal year 2010. The structure was built in 1964 and currently houses the College of Mass Communications and Media Arts as well as theater and speech communications, WSIU and the Daily Egyptian student newspaper.

Rebuild Illinois passed with bipartisan supermajorities and will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and broadband over the next six years. The plan will create and support an estimated 540,000 jobs over its life while revitalizing local economies around the state.

SIU is also undertaking $3.1 million in state-funded maintenance repairs on campus, including $1.25 million for roof repairs and $1.85 million to replace water lines between 40 – 100 years old.