Fundraiser supports young “warrior princess”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are organizing a Family Fun Night Fundraiser for an 8-year old girl who beat cancer twice, but is now in need of a kidney transplant.

In 2015, Aminah was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms’ tumors or kidney cancer when she was just 4-years old. In 2016, she was given the all-clear, but a new tumor was found in January 2019 on her right kidney. The kidney was removed in September and Aminah was put on dialysis.

After rounds of chemotherapy, Aminah rang the bell at Lurie Children’s Hospital, January 23, signaling she once again beat cancer. She’ll now be placed on the kidney transplant list. The night of the fundraiser includes a spaghetti dinner, carnival games, inflatables and silent auction.

Those who would like to show support outside the fundraiser can visit the Warrior Princess Aminah Facebook page.

Family Fun Night Fundraiser

Barkstall Elementary School

2201 Hallbeck Drive

Saturday, February 29

4 – 7 pm

$10 per person/$25 per family