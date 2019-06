MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Haven Homeless Shelter is having its annual fundraiser Saturday night.

Shelter officials say the June Jubilee is their biggest fundraising event of the year. It will be Saturday, 5 – 8 pm, at the Mattoon Eagles Club. Dinner is served at 6 pm. There will be a cash bar and auction items up for bid. Tickets are $50.

For more information, click here.