Fundraiser benefits youth scholarships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County held their first Black Tie Gala Saturday to help local kids further their education.

Mayors, City Board members, and regular members of the community all met for the cause. The gala raised money for scholarships for kids part of HACC. Agency CEO David Northern Sr. say it’s great to see so many attendees interested in helping the next generation.

“We have people like you see today that care about young people,” says Northern Sr. “[They] care about scholarships, [they] care about opportunities. And they’re here today. That’s why we had this gala.”

Sponsors of HACC donated items to be bid on. They included dozens of bottles of wine, vacations abroad, and signed sports gear. The HUD Regional Administrator Joseph Galvin says they did not have a fundraising goal for the night. They were just trying to raise as much as possible. He says this was important because he sees first hand how some kids can get left behind.

“In my role in capacity as regional administrator, I have the opportunity to travel across six states,” says Galvin. “I have over 530 public housing authorities. And sometimes you see children who are at a disadvantage. So we want to make sure they have every resource available.”

One of the kids who may be helped by the gala is Khani Thomas. He is a youth ambassador for the HACC from Boyz2Men. Thomas says he knows tons of peers who could benefit as well.

“Why it’s important is because some people work hard,” says Thomas. “For sports, anything. For education and stuff. We want to get there and people are helping and some people can’t afford to get there.”

HACC is one of just 39 agencies in the country who are designated as ‘Moving to Work.’ That means they are one of the best at helping government assisted people become self-sufficient.