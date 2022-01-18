Funding available to plant trees in Illinois communities

A distinctive fan-shaped ginkgo leaf in the Fossils Atmospheres Project is seen in the morning sun at the Smithsonian Research Center in Edgewater, Md., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. “Ginkgo is a pretty unique time capsule,” said Peter Crane, a Yale University paleobotanist. “It is hard to imagine that these trees, now towering above cars and commuters, grew up with the dinosaurs and have come down to us almost unchanged for 200 million years.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

ALTON, Illinois (WCIA) – Trees Forever is announcing a funding opportunity for Illinois communities to diversify their community forests and recover from natural or man-made disasters.

Applications for Recover, Replant, Restore! tree planting grants will be accepted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 25.

Officials said grants of $500 to $3,000 are available to plant more diverse disease-resistant and storm-resistant shade trees. Eligible projects include planting trees in public spaces, such as along streets and trails, community entryways, at schools, public buildings, parks and more.

Trees Forever Field Coordinator Emily Ehley stated, “Trees Forever not only supplies funding to get trees into the ground but we also provide the technical assistance and long-term support necessary to grow strong and resilient urban forests.”

“Our changing world is testing the resiliency of our urban forests more and more. Community tree planting is a proactive defense and will remain a key strategy for communities to fight these pressures. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is pleased to partner with Trees Forever to assist communities in these ever-important greening efforts which we need now more than ever,” says Illinois Urban Forestry Administrator Michael Brunk.

These grants are funded through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service. Funding is intended to help communities throughout Illinois recover from natural disasters, replant with a diverse, disease and storm-resistant selection of tree species and also restore healthy and beneficial community forests.

Anyone interested can apply online (due Feb. 25) and then email completed application and supporting documents to droman@treesforever.org or send them to Trees Forever, Attn: Deb, 80 W. 8th Ave., Marion, IA, 52302.