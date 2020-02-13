Full-service station happy being ‘only show in town’

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gas Station Attendant Act is trying to making pumping your own gas in Illinois a thing of the past, but not everyone is ready for that future.

“I’d rather pump my own gas,” says Paxton resident Richard Arnold. “Sometimes I don’t like the way they slam the gas lid shut on your car and try to get a little extra gas in there. I just pump my own.”

The bill wants every gas station to have people pumping gas for you. The act says it was proposed for safety reasons. The Illinois Petroleum Marketer’s Association says current pumps have several precautions to keep things safe and they cannot find any records of accidents in Illinois from the EPA or State Fire Marshall.

The Marathon in Paxton is one of the only full-service stations left in Illinois, but they like it like that.

“I’m happy being one of the only shows in town,” says manager Shirley Eppelhiemer.

Another argument for stations becoming full-service is the accessibility it provides, but the ADA already requires that.

“They should have some kind of placard for elderly people or disabled people to pump gas,” says Arnold. “But almost every station that’s self-service has those placards up already. I really don’t see what the point is.”

Eppelhiemer says a large part of their business is being accessible for people who need it. When the current owners took over in the ’90s, their customer base was not ready for them to change.

“This town had a lot more elderly people who never learned how to pump gas,” says Eppelhiemer. “They begged us not to go self-service, so we didn’t.”

The station says sometimes they need to increase prices to make up for having extra workers, but their customers have stayed loyal.

“Sometimes we have to be a couple cents higher for an afternoon or a morning,” says Eppelhiemer. “They don’t go anywhere else. They stay right here.”

The owners sometimes lose money to stay competitive with other stations. They plan on staying full-service into the future. As it stands, the bill is in committee.