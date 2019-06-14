Fugitive faces more charges for fleeing

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A fugitive has been taken into custody and faces more charges.

31-year old Joseph Finley was wanted for violating an order of protection. Police received a tip he was near Division Street and Monroe Avenue.

When officers arrived, Finley fled on a “motorized vehicle” violating numerous traffic laws.

He reportedly eventually hid the vehicle and fled on foot but was caught moments later by police and a K-9 team.

He now faces charges for aggravated fleeing, resisting and driving on a revoked license.