Front porch pictures sparks smiles

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Families around Champaign-Urbana in need of a new portrait may be in luck this week.

Real Life Families is organizing ‘Curbside Clicks’ where photographers will take your family’s photo for free, from a socially safe distance in their car while families stand on their porch. The organization says they wanted a way to brighten families’ days during the pandemic. Founder Christine Leeb says some families have even gotten to theme their photos.

“My family held up the word teamwork,” says Leeb. “Another family held up the word joy. Some families are holding up their family motto’s. Just something to bring some smiles and some joy to families in the C-U community.”

Four local photographers are volunteering their time for the project. They will continue taking photos all week. INterested families can sign up on their website, reallifefamilies.org.