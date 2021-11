On November 17th, 2013, one of the largest tornado outbreaks ever recorded in the region struck the Midwest. The outbreak produced over 70 tornadoes, several which were strong to violent (EF2-EF4).

List of Illinois tornadoes (Courtesy NWS Chicago):





Here’s a look at some of our video From The Vault of that frightening day in Central Illinois.

Gifford, IL Tornado Damage

Washington, IL Tornado Damage

Gifford Storm Damage

Vermilion County Damage

Gifford Tornado Recovery/Clean-Up