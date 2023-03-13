WCIA.com

by: Matt Metcalf
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 11:11 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 11:52 AM CDT
Nina T. Shepherd is chosen as the first female chair of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. From the Vault features notable stories presented by WCIA that originally aired from 1953-2013.
