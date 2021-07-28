From the Farm: United Prairie Plot tour

(WCIA) — With corn and soybeans rapidly maturing in the heat, field days are being scheduled across central Illinois.

WCIA: United Prairie Coop is going to be having special field days, coming up at its innovation farms, just to the east of Sadorus. And Kyle Meece, the chief agronomist, what all things do you have out here? You’ve probably got 200 things, we don’t have time to talk about, but what are some of the more interesting research you’ve got going this year?

Meece: You bet, there’s a number of things out here again. This has been an ongoing effort for us at our innovation farm, and there’s about right at 200 different trials, some of the things starting in beans. We are trying to dial in on row spacing, between 30s and 15s, timing of planting, population. We’ve got some singulation studies out there year. Precision has some different plates we’re looking at, trying to singulate those beans similar to what we are doing in corn. And then a multitude of fungicide trials, biostimulants, plant growth regulators, nitrogen, potassium thiosulfate, etc., etc., on the soybeans. A lot trying to look at there from the first part on that side.

WCIA: All right, the field days are when?

Meece: The field days are going to be the 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th of August. Trying to keep our numbers down, 50 a day is what we are looking for. Guys can pick the day they want to come, individuals from all different geographies, and conversations, questions, and a lot of learning out here.

WCIA: They can go to your website and register?

Meece: They can go to our website and register. We posted out on Twitter and Facebook this morning. You can follow United Prairie LLC or you can follow Meece.UP/agronomy. And I will have it retweeted on mine.

WCIA: All right and that is coming up about the second week in August.

Meece: Second week in August