From the Farm: Top corn growers

FINDLAY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois has a top winner in the National Corn Growers Yield — pulling in 323 bushels per acre.

WCIA Ag Reporter Stu Ellis says that’s a great corn yield and it’s what brought home the hardware for a Findlay farmer, Troy Uphoff.

His contest was held in the non-irrigated, conventional tillage category. Uphoff had the third highest yield.

“We planted 36 thousand seed per acre and planted on May 28 this year, and following that we had, on this property, we had excellent weather,” Uphoff says. “We didn’t have a dry August on this farm. We are very fortunate there.

“So this field specifically had a complete tile system in it. That is step one. Step two is, we had a great hybrid, from a great company that did extremely well this year. Two, we had two passes of fungicide. Most producers, ourselves included, only use one. So there was something about two passes of fungicide. Step two, we had two passes of nitrogen. Typically we only use one to two, this one actually had three on it. So it had once in the fall, once with chemical in the spring. Then we came back in to side-dress the field.”

That was the formula for a 323-bushel yield. The national top this year was a 470-bushel yield on irrigated corn in Michigan. Perennial Winners David Hula and Randy Dowdy whose yields regularly top 500 bushels were not entered in the contest.

But Troy Uphoff has another secret of success and you will hear that on Thursday’s Morning Show From the Farm report.