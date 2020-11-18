From the Farm: Soybean cyst nematode

ILLINOIS (WCIA) —If your soybean yields did not meet your expectations, you may have a soybean cyst nematode (SCN) problem.

Nathan Kleczewski is the University of Illinois Extension’s resident specialist for plant diseases and soybean cyst nematode problems. He says soil samples will help you avert continued soybean yield loss.

“Now is the time of the year when we are pretty much winding up the harvest of corn and soybeans when people are going to start noticing that maybe their fields didn’t perform quite as well as they wanted them to, and maybe sections of the field were underperforming other areas of the field,” Kleczewski says.

Soybean genetics are quickly losing their former resistance to SCN.

“Therefore, you have something that you think is protecting you from this nematode, in fact, it could still be a problem for you,” Kleczewski says.

If you are getting soil samples for fertilizer, get a sample for SCN testing.

“All you have to do is take a subsample of your samples that you are assessing for nutrients and send them off to soybean cyst nematode sampling,” Kleczewski says. “So the way you want to do that, this is obviously what a lot of us are going to be doing.

“This is just a typical soil probe — and we are going to get in there. I like to get in within about 4 or 5 inches of the row where you want to sample and make sure you go in and get a good 6 to 8 inches deep. You have that nice soil profile in there.

“Remember that nematode is going to be feeding on the roots and producing eggs in the nearby soil so we want to sample this.”

You’ll need more than one sample.

“You want to get yourself 15 or 20 cores for every 10 acres or so, mix those together, mix them up, put them into a plastic bag,” Kleczewski says. “And you want to put those samples immediately in a cooler and keep them cool until you send them to wherever you want to send them for assessment.”

The U of I plant clinic can handle that for you.