From the Farm: Rising farm income

NOKOMIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Farm income is rising, and while some farmers are upgrading equipment, others are taking care of business.

Record high government payment and 7-year high market prices have left farmers in an unexpected financial position. Nokomis banker Ed Chausse says farmers are taking advantage to pay down debt…

“We had large paydowns in October which was a result of the fall bean price being high, and you know in August we had around $7-$9 beans, and whenever they was running the combine in the fall and harvesting, prices were a lot better, so they went ahead and collected, and we see our lines of credit paying down earlier than usual this year,” Chausse says.

He adds farmers this spring are seeking different terms on spring operating loans.

“Well, they are not raising them like they usually do, say if they pick up an additional farm, they are not increasing the line as they would in the past,” Chausse says. “We are seeing working capital improve, which is great, we like to see; it’s the first thing I look at when I am looking at a balance sheet. Seeing that working capital increase.”

Federal Reserve economists are reporting reductions in farm loan delinquencies.

“Our institution doesn’t have a lot of delinquency problems,” says Chausse. “We try to work with our customers, and it may be more of a restructuring, but I don’t anticipate restructuring like we have in the past.”

Many farmers have already booked new crop sales that Chausse says make any banker happy.

“Yes, it does,” he says, “you know, you can never go broke taking a profit. That has always been the motto, and crops are at profitable levels right now, or should be in most operations. Take advantage of these good commodity prices and get things locked in above your break-evens. And let’s all have a profitable year.”